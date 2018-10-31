English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford, Baidu to Start Self-Driving Road Tests in China
Ford, which is grappling with slowing China sales, is a founding member of the Apollo Committee, an advisory group for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform.
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ford and Baidu have launched a two-year project to test self-driving vehicles on Chinese roads, amid a global race by carmakers and internet firms to develop autonomous vehicle technology. The project will start testing on designated roads in Beijing by the end of this year, and possibly other Chinese cities, the two companies said in a statement. The vehicles will be capable of operating autonomously in certain conditions by the time the project finishes the development and testing process, they said.
By the end of the test period, the project will reach so-called level 4 technology for autonomous vehicles, or autonomous driving but not in all conditions. It is the second-highest tier after level 5, which describes vehicles that should be capable of navigating roads without any driver input.
Ford and Baidu, China's top search engine operator that is also taking a lead role in self-driving tech in the country, said in June they would develop connected services, artificial intelligence and digital marketing in China.
The U.S. carmaker, which is grappling with slowing China sales, is a founding member of the Apollo Committee, an advisory group for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform. China's capital city gave German auto maker Daimler AG the green light to test self-driving cars on roads in July, making it the first international car maker to be granted such a license in Beijing.
By the end of the test period, the project will reach so-called level 4 technology for autonomous vehicles, or autonomous driving but not in all conditions. It is the second-highest tier after level 5, which describes vehicles that should be capable of navigating roads without any driver input.
Ford and Baidu, China's top search engine operator that is also taking a lead role in self-driving tech in the country, said in June they would develop connected services, artificial intelligence and digital marketing in China.
The U.S. carmaker, which is grappling with slowing China sales, is a founding member of the Apollo Committee, an advisory group for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform. China's capital city gave German auto maker Daimler AG the green light to test self-driving cars on roads in July, making it the first international car maker to be granted such a license in Beijing.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Namrata Shirodkar Meets Sonali Bendre in New York; Calls Her Strong, Amazingly Fit
- Was Team India Playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? BCCI Wants to Know
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...