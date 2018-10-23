English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ford Boosts Production of GT Supercar

The Ford GT is the most powerful car ever built by the American manufacturer with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo engine delivering 647 horsepower and a top speed of 347km/h.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 23, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ford Boosts Production of GT Supercar
Prospective buyers will have another chance to get their hands on the Ford GT. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
In response to strong demand, Ford has decided to boost production of its GT model with a two-year extension. From November 8, 2018, it will once again be possible to order one of the American manufacturer's supercars.

Ford is set to re-open its final owner application process for the Ford GT from November 8 for 30 days. The firm will increase the number of Ford GT supercars produced to 1,350 for customers worldwide. Previously, production was limited to 1,000 models.

Potential buyers will have to be patient, however, as successful applicants for the Ford GT will be eligible for models produced for 2020-2022 calendar years.

The Ford GT is the most powerful car ever built by the American manufacturer with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo engine delivering 647 horsepower and a top speed of 347km/h.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...