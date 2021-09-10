Ford Cars that India Loved and Turned into an Icon - Endeavour, Ikon, Mondeo and More

After being in India for over 25 years, Ford came out with the heartbreaking news that it will be wrapping up production in India by the second quarter of 2022. Over the years, Ford has rolled out some of the most popular badges in India and has sold several cars that are now icons. Hence, as a sweet farewell, we take a look back at some of the cars that helped it make its name in the Indian market.

Ikon

The Ford Ikon was in production in India from 2009 to 2011. The car operated in the executive sedan segment and came as one of the most popular cars in its time. The Ikon was available in 3 variants. All the variants were Manual. It got two engine options including a 1.3-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine.

Endeavour

The Endeavour operated in the full-size SUV segment. Under the hood, the Endeavour is available in two diesel engine options. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 158bhp of power and 385Nm of torque. The 3.2-litre five-cylinder engine produces 197bhp of power and 470Nm. The 2.2-litre unit can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT while the 3.2-litre engine can only be had with a six-speed AT and 4X4 as standard.

Mondeo

The Mondeo came as another badge that stirred up a storm in its segment. The sedan came in three variants that included a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Mondeo is competing against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Rapid TSI, Hyundai Verna, Ford Aspire, Toyota Yaris, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Vento.

EcoSport

The EcoSport was at one time, the company’s cashcow. It operates in the compact SUV segment along with few other offerings like the Vitara Brezza, and Hyundai Venue. It comes in six trims including Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, EcoSport S and the Thunder Edition. The newly introduced feature-loaded Thunder Edition is based on the Titanium variant and it replaces the Signature trim. The updated model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Mechanically the new Ford EcoSport continues to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost continues to be offered in the EcoSport S trim as well. The EcoSport range is available with a five-speed or a six-speed manual transmission along with a six-speed automatic transmission option in the petrol version.

Also Watch:

Mustang

The Mustang needs no introduction. Before being discontinued in India, the car came in just one variant which was the 5.0-litre V8 engine. In the global market, the car goes up against Nissan GT-R, BMW Z4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, BMW M2, BMW X4, Porsche Macan, BMW 6 Series GT, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here