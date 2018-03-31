English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford CEO Jim Hackett Earned $16.3 Million as Profit Dropped
Including pensions and perks, Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May, made $16.7 million.
Jim Hackett (L), President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, speaks at the Ford press preview at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of $16.3 million in 2017, while adjusted pre-tax profit for the automaker dropped $1.9 billion from 2016, the company said on Thursday.
Including pensions and perks, Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May, made $16.7 million.
His predecessor Mark Fields earned around $15 million in salary, bonus and stock awards in 2017, with a total compensation package of around $21 million.
That brought total CEO compensation to about $37 million during a year in which the company earned a pretax profit $8.4 billion, down from $10.3 billion in 2016.
Hackett was abruptly named as CEO in response to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker’s slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime automotive rivals and upstarts in Silicon Valley.
Hackett overhauled furniture maker Steelcase Inc, and then as University of Michigan athletic director turned around the storied but ailing Big 10 football program. He is the latest in a line of non-family CEOs brought in with a mandate to change the management culture at one of the auto industry’s oldest institutions.
Earlier this month, Ford disclosed ambitious plans to shift the product portfolio from passenger cars to SUVs, add more hybrid and pure electric vehicles, and reduce development and manufacturing costs. The moves are aimed at boosting profits and share price.
Ford and the rest of the U.S. auto industry face declining sales. New vehicle sales fell 2 percent in 2017 after hitting an all-time high of 17.55 million units in 2016.
Sales are expected to fall further in 2018 despite a strong economy due to rising interest rates. New vehicle sales also face a challenge from millions of cheaper, nearly-new off-lease models returning to dealer lots.
Ford also said Thursday that Executive Chairman Bill Ford, 59, received a salary, bonus and stock awards totalling $13 million in 2017, up 17 percent from 2016. His pension award fell about 14 percent to $1.2 million.
The automaker's shares closed up 2 percent at $11.08 on Thursday. Year to date, Ford's shares are down 10 percent.
Last month Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said CEO Sergio Marchionne received $11.9 million (9.7 million euros) in pay and benefits for 2017.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Including pensions and perks, Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May, made $16.7 million.
His predecessor Mark Fields earned around $15 million in salary, bonus and stock awards in 2017, with a total compensation package of around $21 million.
That brought total CEO compensation to about $37 million during a year in which the company earned a pretax profit $8.4 billion, down from $10.3 billion in 2016.
Hackett was abruptly named as CEO in response to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker’s slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime automotive rivals and upstarts in Silicon Valley.
Hackett overhauled furniture maker Steelcase Inc, and then as University of Michigan athletic director turned around the storied but ailing Big 10 football program. He is the latest in a line of non-family CEOs brought in with a mandate to change the management culture at one of the auto industry’s oldest institutions.
Earlier this month, Ford disclosed ambitious plans to shift the product portfolio from passenger cars to SUVs, add more hybrid and pure electric vehicles, and reduce development and manufacturing costs. The moves are aimed at boosting profits and share price.
Ford and the rest of the U.S. auto industry face declining sales. New vehicle sales fell 2 percent in 2017 after hitting an all-time high of 17.55 million units in 2016.
Sales are expected to fall further in 2018 despite a strong economy due to rising interest rates. New vehicle sales also face a challenge from millions of cheaper, nearly-new off-lease models returning to dealer lots.
Ford also said Thursday that Executive Chairman Bill Ford, 59, received a salary, bonus and stock awards totalling $13 million in 2017, up 17 percent from 2016. His pension award fell about 14 percent to $1.2 million.
The automaker's shares closed up 2 percent at $11.08 on Thursday. Year to date, Ford's shares are down 10 percent.
Last month Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said CEO Sergio Marchionne received $11.9 million (9.7 million euros) in pay and benefits for 2017.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- David Warner to be Replaced by Alex Hales in Sunrisers Squad
- Pakistani Legends Stand by Reverse Swing as Ball Tampering Opens Old Wounds
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Nigerian Actor Who Plays the Lead in Malayalam Movie Accuses Producers of Racism
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data