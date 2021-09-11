Ford EcoSport Facelift Launch Axed After Company Announces Departure From India

Recently, General Motors-parented Ford announced that it will be pulling the production plug on the local Indian market, citing less demand and operating losses for the past 10 years. As a consequence, the Ford EcoSport, the company’s best-selling compact-SUV, that recently went under a facelift and was supposed to be launched in a new façade, is cancelled. The facelift version of the Ford EcoSport was spotted numerous times while testing. However, the car got limited to the testing phase and will not be seen on roads anymore, reports AutoCar.

The new EcoSport honed Mahindra’s 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbocharged petrol engine, giving out a peak torque of 230Nm similar to what XUV300 Sportz run on, with the other variant carrying the old powertrain, the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. EcoSport facelift that was first unveiled in the 2020 Auto Expo showcased an entirely fresh front fascia, resembling its other grander siblings, with a larger radiator grille, triple LED DRL setup and a sleeker headlamp structure.

Ford EcoSport entered the Indian markets in 2013, starting the compact-SUV trend in the country. It became the first car to enjoy excise benefits from the government for its sub-4 meters size. A major pillar for the company’s roof in India, Ford EcoSport was widely bought by Indian car owners and subsequently went through multiple tweaks in performance and looks to keep the country’s consumers on their feet.

With EcoSport, it was also the first time that a made-in-India car was being exported to the European lands. The company started manufacturing left-hand drive versions in Chennai to suit the European markets.

On September 9, the company made it official that they will be leaving the Indian markets after the company’s most successful plant manufacturing two of the most popular vehicles – Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavor – lost financial viability.

