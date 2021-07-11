Ford EcoSport Gets a Chinese Clone, Meet BYD Yuan Pro EV Compact SUV

Chinese automakers are known for making blatant rip-offs of vehicles from various popular global car brands. While drawing inspiration is an understandable logic when it’s about coming up with a new design idea, the extent of this inspiration in the case of Chinese cars is such that most of the vehicles end up looking like a clone of the other vehicles.

The latest addition to this list of clone car designs from China is the recently launched BYD Yuan Pro EV. The all-electric compact SUV shares striking resemblances to the design idea and highlight of Ford's popular product in the compact SUV segment - the EcoSport. In fact, in the first look from the sides, it's almost impossible to distinguish between the two cars.

Design and Features

BYD claims that the car has been designed on the lines of what it calls the “Dragon Face 3.0” design language. However, you would not be able to stop yourself from drawing its parallel to the Ford EcoSport. Apart from a few minor cosmetic distinctions, the compact SUV looks like a clone of the EcoSport. Even the position of the spare wheel at the back of the boot door is inspired by the EcoSport.

However, the front of the car has a distinct design and gets an EV specific closed-off grille along with a sleeker headlamp. On the inside, the car gets a spacious cabin that looks nothing like the EcoSport. The Yuan Pro gets a multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel along with an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment that's equipped with the latest connectivity option.

Safety of the passengers has been kept in mind while making the car and it gets multiple features that include airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, and traction control

Powertrain options

Looking to increase the brand's market presence in the emerging EV segment, BYD has launched the Yuan Pro in two battery options. The smaller 38.9kWh battery comes with a claimed range of 301 km in full charge. Meanwhile, the bigger 50.1 kWh battery boats of a range capacity of 401 km. The car is equipped with an electric motor that can produce 136hp of power along with 210Nm of peak torque.

Price

Yuvan Pro has been introduced at a starting price tag of 79,800 Yuan (around Rs. 9.17 lakh) that further goes up to 99,800 Yuan (roughly Rs. 11.47 lakh). However, its very unlikely that the car will come to India.

