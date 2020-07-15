Ford EcoSport Gets New Titanium AT Variant With Paddle Shifters, Launched at Rs 10.66 Lakh

Ford India has introduced a new automatic variant of its bestselling compact SUV EcoSport at a price tag of Rs 10.66 lakh. This is a new variant called as the ‘Titanium AT’ in the already existing variant lineup of the EcoSport and sits below the other variant which gets the automatic transmission option, the ‘Titanium+ AT’ which retails at Rs 11.56 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new EcoSport Titanium AT variant offers six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox that is paired to Ford’s BS-VI compliant three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine which delivers 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of peak torque.

“With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market,” said Vinay Raina, executive director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India.

The Ford EcoSport Titanium AT gets paddle shifters. (Photo: Ford India)

The EcoSport Titanium Automatic will come with the segment-first paddle shifters for easier gear shifts. It will also get cruise control and start/stop engine start button. Other features include dual airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist.

It will also come with support for Ford’s connected service platform called FordPass which allows the car to connect to a smartphone through an app. Through this, the app allows for features like remote start/stop, remote lock/unlock along with other telematics about the car.

Ford has also rolled out online car booking and service platform which can be accessed through the automaker’s website.