Ford EcoSport Titanium+ Petrol Variant Launched at Rs 10.47 Lakh

Ford India has expanded the model lineup of its compact utility vehicle Ford EcoSport with the introduction of a new top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol variant.Priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom across India), the new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission.“Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president marketing at Ford India. “In our commitment to meet customer demands, we are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers.”The Titanium+ variant features bigger 17-inch alloy wheels for enhanced driving capabilities, better road grip and offers six-airbags to ensure the all-around safety of occupants. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.Ford debuted an all-new 1.5L petrol engine on the new Ford EcoSport, introduced in November last year. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is powered by three-cylinders. The smaller, lighter and efficient engine delivers segment best 123 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque with a 7 percent reduction in CO2 emissions and outstanding fuel efficiency of 17 Km/l.For diesel lovers, Ford EcoSport is also offered with Ford’s trusted and reliable 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and fuel efficiency of 23 Km/l.