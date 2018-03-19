English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford EcoSport Titanium+ Petrol Variant Launched at Rs 10.47 Lakh
The new Ford EcoSport Titanium+ petrol variant will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission.
The new Ford EcoSport. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)
Ford India has expanded the model lineup of its compact utility vehicle Ford EcoSport with the introduction of a new top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol variant.
Priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom across India), the new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission.
“Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president marketing at Ford India. “In our commitment to meet customer demands, we are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers.”
The Titanium+ variant features bigger 17-inch alloy wheels for enhanced driving capabilities, better road grip and offers six-airbags to ensure the all-around safety of occupants. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Ford debuted an all-new 1.5L petrol engine on the new Ford EcoSport, introduced in November last year. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is powered by three-cylinders. The smaller, lighter and efficient engine delivers segment best 123 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque with a 7 percent reduction in CO2 emissions and outstanding fuel efficiency of 17 Km/l.
For diesel lovers, Ford EcoSport is also offered with Ford’s trusted and reliable 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and fuel efficiency of 23 Km/l.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom across India), the new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission.
“Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president marketing at Ford India. “In our commitment to meet customer demands, we are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers.”
The Titanium+ variant features bigger 17-inch alloy wheels for enhanced driving capabilities, better road grip and offers six-airbags to ensure the all-around safety of occupants. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Ford debuted an all-new 1.5L petrol engine on the new Ford EcoSport, introduced in November last year. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is powered by three-cylinders. The smaller, lighter and efficient engine delivers segment best 123 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque with a 7 percent reduction in CO2 emissions and outstanding fuel efficiency of 17 Km/l.
For diesel lovers, Ford EcoSport is also offered with Ford’s trusted and reliable 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and fuel efficiency of 23 Km/l.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Sunil Gavaskar Does the Snake Dance; B'desh Fans Are Far From Impressed
- Ranveer Singh Says That He And Deepika Padukone Share A Relationship Of Mutual Respect
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture