English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Ford EcoSport with Sunroof and 6-Speed Manual Gearbox Spotted at Dealership
The Ford EcoSport could soon be launched with all-new variant having new features like a sunroof and a new 6-speed manual gearbox.
2017 Ford EcoSport. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ever since the launch of the new Ford EcoSport, it has become one of the most talked about compact SUV in the Indian market. One of the things that it left people wanting for has been the option of having a sunroof on their car. Now, the top-spec Ford EcoSport Titanium S variant has been spotted at a dealership having a sunroof as well as a 6-speed manual gearbox. And the fact that the car has started arriving at dealerships hints at an imminent launch of the new-features equipped variant.
Ford EcoSport S. (Photo Courtesy: Team BHP)
Other differences that have been spotted in the car are the inclusion of smoked headlamps and a blacked-out front grille, giving the car a more aggressive look. The fog lamp encasing, rear spoiler and the roof rails have received the similar blacked-out treatment, just like the 17-inch alloys which have been given a black finish.
Ford EcoSport S to come with a sunroof. (Photo Courtesy: Team BHP)
Interestingly, the addition of the 6-speed manual gearbox inside the new variant also hints at a sportier offering from Ford, similar to the Figo S and the Aspire S variant. The EcoSport S variant could come with a retuned engine and the new gearbox could have aggressive gear ratios which would help in making the car feel sportier than before.
Also Read: Top 5 Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India
Currently, the Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and 150 NM of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. The claimed mileage as per Ford for this petrol engine along with a manual gearbox is 17 km/l.
There’s also the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that is capable of delivering 100 PS of power and 205 Nm of torque. The diesel engine with the manual transmission is claimed to deliver a mileage of 23 km/l.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Ford EcoSport S. (Photo Courtesy: Team BHP)
Other differences that have been spotted in the car are the inclusion of smoked headlamps and a blacked-out front grille, giving the car a more aggressive look. The fog lamp encasing, rear spoiler and the roof rails have received the similar blacked-out treatment, just like the 17-inch alloys which have been given a black finish.
Ford EcoSport S to come with a sunroof. (Photo Courtesy: Team BHP)
Interestingly, the addition of the 6-speed manual gearbox inside the new variant also hints at a sportier offering from Ford, similar to the Figo S and the Aspire S variant. The EcoSport S variant could come with a retuned engine and the new gearbox could have aggressive gear ratios which would help in making the car feel sportier than before.
Also Read: Top 5 Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India
Currently, the Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and 150 NM of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. The claimed mileage as per Ford for this petrol engine along with a manual gearbox is 17 km/l.
There’s also the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that is capable of delivering 100 PS of power and 205 Nm of torque. The diesel engine with the manual transmission is claimed to deliver a mileage of 23 km/l.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show