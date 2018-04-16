Ford EcoSport with Sunroof and 6-Speed Manual Gearbox Spotted at Dealership

Ford EcoSport S. (Photo Courtesy: Team BHP)

Ever since the launch of the new Ford EcoSport, it has become one of the most talked about compact SUV in the Indian market. One of the things that it left people wanting for has been the option of having a sunroof on their car. Now, the top-spec Ford EcoSport Titanium S variant has been spotted at a dealership having a sunroof as well as a 6-speed manual gearbox. And the fact that the car has started arriving at dealerships hints at an imminent launch of the new-features equipped variant.Other differences that have been spotted in the car are the inclusion of smoked headlamps and a blacked-out front grille, giving the car a more aggressive look. The fog lamp encasing, rear spoiler and the roof rails have received the similar blacked-out treatment, just like the 17-inch alloys which have been given a black finish.Interestingly, the addition of the 6-speed manual gearbox inside the new variant also hints at a sportier offering from Ford, similar to the Figo S and the Aspire S variant. The EcoSport S variant could come with a retuned engine and the new gearbox could have aggressive gear ratios which would help in making the car feel sportier than before.Currently, the Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and 150 NM of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. The claimed mileage as per Ford for this petrol engine along with a manual gearbox is 17 km/l.There’s also the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that is capable of delivering 100 PS of power and 205 Nm of torque. The diesel engine with the manual transmission is claimed to deliver a mileage of 23 km/l.