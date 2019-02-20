Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon

Ford revealed the updated Endeavour (Everest) SUV last year and there were reports that Ford will introduce the facelifted SUV in the Indian market after the launch of the Everest (as it is known in various markets) in Australia, followed by the South Asian regions. Ford has now confirmed the launch of the new Endeavour in the coming days and dealerships has started accepting bookings for the 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift SUV.However, in a bid to clear the remaining stocks of the 2018 model, some Ford dealerships are offering hefty discounts upto a tune of Rs 1 Lakh. There are reports that some dealers are infact, clearing the stocks offering more benefits over and above Rs 1 Lakh cash discount.The refreshed seven-seater SUV, which competes against the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X gets subtle styling tweaks on the front. The fascia now gets an updated grille, bumper and headlamp inserts. On the side are the new-look and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, while no changes are visible on the rear-end.On the inside, there is a slightly changed cabin with an infotainment system that now gets the Ford’s Sync 3 interface. The Ford Everest now also gets autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection to enhance safety.The 2019 Ford Endeavour is expected to be powered by the same set of diesel engines as the current generation model – a 2.2-litre TDCi and 3.2-litre TDCi units. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 160 PS and 385 Nm of torque, while the 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque.