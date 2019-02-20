English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
In a bid to clear the remaining stocks of the 2018 model, some Ford dealerships are offering hefty discounts upto a tune of Rs 1 Lakh.
The refreshed seven-seater SUV, who competes against the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X gets subtle styling tweaks on the front. (Image: Ford)
Loading...
Ford revealed the updated Endeavour (Everest) SUV last year and there were reports that Ford will introduce the facelifted SUV in the Indian market after the launch of the Everest (as it is known in various markets) in Australia, followed by the South Asian regions. Ford has now confirmed the launch of the new Endeavour in the coming days and dealerships has started accepting bookings for the 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift SUV.
However, in a bid to clear the remaining stocks of the 2018 model, some Ford dealerships are offering hefty discounts upto a tune of Rs 1 Lakh. There are reports that some dealers are infact, clearing the stocks offering more benefits over and above Rs 1 Lakh cash discount.
The refreshed seven-seater SUV, which competes against the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X gets subtle styling tweaks on the front. The fascia now gets an updated grille, bumper and headlamp inserts. On the side are the new-look and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, while no changes are visible on the rear-end.
On the inside, there is a slightly changed cabin with an infotainment system that now gets the Ford’s Sync 3 interface. The Ford Everest now also gets autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection to enhance safety.
The 2019 Ford Endeavour is expected to be powered by the same set of diesel engines as the current generation model – a 2.2-litre TDCi and 3.2-litre TDCi units. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 160 PS and 385 Nm of torque, while the 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque.
However, in a bid to clear the remaining stocks of the 2018 model, some Ford dealerships are offering hefty discounts upto a tune of Rs 1 Lakh. There are reports that some dealers are infact, clearing the stocks offering more benefits over and above Rs 1 Lakh cash discount.
The refreshed seven-seater SUV, which competes against the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X gets subtle styling tweaks on the front. The fascia now gets an updated grille, bumper and headlamp inserts. On the side are the new-look and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, while no changes are visible on the rear-end.
On the inside, there is a slightly changed cabin with an infotainment system that now gets the Ford’s Sync 3 interface. The Ford Everest now also gets autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection to enhance safety.
The 2019 Ford Endeavour is expected to be powered by the same set of diesel engines as the current generation model – a 2.2-litre TDCi and 3.2-litre TDCi units. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 160 PS and 385 Nm of torque, while the 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine develops 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Avengers Endgame: How Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Will Play Crucial Role into Infinity War Ending & New Film
- Vivo V15 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
- Watch Sachin Tendulkar Drive a BMW M2 on Buddh International Circuit [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results