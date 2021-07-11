Ford Endeavour is one of the most popular SUVs in India competing with the likes of Toyota’s Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X available in the market. Ford has however, now discontinued the base variant of Endeavour, making it a lot more expensive. The SUV now has a starting price of Rs 33.80 Lakhs and goes up to Rs 36.25 Lakhs, ex-showroom.

The Titanium+ 4X2 AT model, which is also offered with 4WD, is currently at the top of the lineup. The Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 170PS and 420Nm, coupled to an India-first 10-speed automated transmission.

The current entry-level Titanium+ model has all the basic functions, while the Sport variant receives a few aesthetic upgrades. As a result, the Endeavour currently comes in a single fully equipped trim level.

It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bi-LED headlights, a motorized tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, and semi-automatic parallel parking assist.Previously, the Ford Endeavour was offered with two distinct diesel engine choices. Both were phased off the market as part of the BS6 transition.

Ford made modest aesthetic alterations to the SUV and installed a new BS6-compliant engine in the Endeavour. It now has a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 167 Bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which is not seen in any other automobile in India.

Ford is also developing the next-generation Ford Endeavour, which has been sighted testing across the world. The Endeavour's general design will be modified. The front design is anticipated to be influenced by Ford's F-Series pick-up trucks. When contrasted to other SUVs in the category, this would give it a butch appearance. The next Ford Endeavour might have two engine choices.

There will be a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine, both of which will produce 254 Bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here