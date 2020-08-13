Ford Endeavour BS-VI SUV Price Hiked by Upto Rs 1.2 Lakh, Introductory Offer Rolled-Back

There is some not so good news for those who were planning to buy Ford’s upgraded version of the Endeavour. The brand had recently rolled out the upgrade in which all variants of the car were made BS-6 compliant. The vehicles were rolled out at a discounted launch price, however the same has now been rolled back.

The prices of all the three variants including the Titanium 4X2 and Titanium + variants have been increased. The cost of the basic Titanium 4X2 variant has been increased by Rs 44,000 while the price of top and mid level variants of Titanium + have been increased by a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh.

For the unversed, the car maker recently added some brand new features in the Ford Endeavour. The diesel variant of the four wheeler now comes with a 170PS/420Nm 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel comes paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The latest BS6 version of the car also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, active noise cancellation in the cabin, front parking sensors, and semi-autonomous parallel parking feature.

The car has also upped its safety game and now comes with up to six airbags and hill launch assist. Meanwhile, the next-gen Endeavour has already been spotted testing. If the reports are to be believed then the vehicle is expected to be launched somewhere in 2022.