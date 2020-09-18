Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India

There is some good news in store for those who are looking to buy a powerful SUV in India. American automaker Ford has made an announcement on its social media, informing its Indian customer base that they will be launching the all-new Ford Endeavour Sport edition in the country as well.

Sharing the glimpse of the upcoming vehicle on Instagram, the brand said, “Get ready to check things off your bucket list & meet your ‘perfect’ partner for every challenge, every terrain, every journey & every milestone.”

Even though the brand has shared the teaser, there are no reports that confirm when exactly will the vehicle be launched. But, what can be presumed is that since the arrival teaser has been shared, the launch date will not be too far away.

According to a report published in Motoroids, the Ford Endeavour Sport edition will in India be sold as the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport edition. However, in other parts of the world, the SUV is being sold as Endeavour Everest Edition.

If the report is to be believed, there will be no mechanical changes in the sport variant of the Endeavour. The car will continue to house a 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of power and 420 Nm of torque. For the unversed, the engine comes with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of the car’s interiors, the international model have got features like driver assistance systems, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition etc. However, none of these features will be available in the Indian edition.

If the grapevine is to be believed, then the popular carmaker may also include a few matte black elements in the honeycomb-pattern on the front grille, outside rearview mirror housings, and the lower half of the bumper.

Furthermore, it is being said that the powerful vehicle will come with blacked-out alloy wheels. These wheels are seen in the Australian model of the said car.