Ford Endeavour Sport Variant Launched in India at Rs 35.10 Lakh, Gets Completely Blacked-Out Design

Ford has launched the ‘Sport’ variant of their flagship SUV Endeavour in India at a price tag of Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the already existing Titanium+ 4x4 variant, the new Sport variant brings along with itself cosmetic changes for an increase in the price of Rs 65,000.

Ford is clearly going for a bolder look with this variant as it has been given a completely blacked-out paint scheme. This includes the projector LED headlamps which have been given a smoked finish, the three-slat chrome grille has been replaced with a blacked-out honeycomb pattern grille and the skid plate, along with all the chrome-finished elements have been blacked out as well.

On the sides, the alloy wheels, roof rails and rearview mirrors have been blacked out too. And at the back, the silver chrome element has been, you guessed it, blacked-out as well. The other addition to the design is that this Endeavour has a new ‘Sport’ badge at the back.

There are no changes whatsoever on the inside and the cabin continues to carry a dual-tone, beige-and-grey interior as before.

Ford is offering the Sport variant in three colour options - Absolute Black, Diffused Silver and Diamond White.

There is no change under the hood either as the Endeavour continues to be powered by the recently-introduced 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 hp and comes with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

However, the Endeavour continues to be offered with top-of-the-line equipment like electrically-adjustable front seats, hands-free tailgate opening, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free parking and a large panoramic sunroof.

As for safety, the Endeavour offers features like the 7 airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), hill descent control and traction control.