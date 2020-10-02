Ford Equator Images Leaked Ahead of Debut, 4x4 7-Seater SUV Could Launch Globally Next Year

The much-anticipated Ford’s new Sports utility vehicle (SUV) – the Ford Equator is all geared up for a formal launch in the coming months in China before bookings open in the first quarter of next year. The Ford Equator is a premium 7-seater SUV from the global auto giant, exclusively built for the Chinese market.

It is manufactured under the aegis of the Jiangling-Ford (JMC-Ford) joint venture. The details of the premium SUV have been out, including its performance numbers and dimensions. The images of the SUV were shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, along with Ford’s internal documents, outlining model specifications and other details have also surfaced online.

According to the leaked photos and documents, the SUV has a length of 4,905 mm (193 inches), with a width of 1,930 mm (76 inches), the height of 1,755 mm (69 inches) and a 2,865 mm (113 inches) wheelbase.

The Ford Equator SUV will be sold with a 2.0-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder petrol engine. Customers will be offered the choice between five-speed automatic and five-speed manual transmission variants. There is also an option of all-wheel drive configuration in the top-end variants to choose from.

Ford Equator SUV from the back. (Photo Courtesy: Weibo)

The leaked information also shows a unique front end with a wide grille with honeycomb inserts. The SUV features a set of small headlights that appear to feature incorporated daytime running LEDs. The secondary set of driving lights is placed just above the air intakes, as well as a front skid plate.

The rear features a horizontal LED tail lamp connected by a thick LED strip. The bold Equator lettering on the tailgate with a Ford badge is mounted in the middle. There are also twin tailpipes and a subtle faux diffuser.

The Ford Equator is set to compete with Toyota Highlander, the Hyundai Palisade and the Jeep Commander in the Chinese market. Pricing details of the Equator are not yet known.