Ford EVOS Electric Crossover with World's Largest, 27-inch Infotainment Screen unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021

The US automobile giant, Ford, has showcased its EVOS Electric model featuring a large 27 inch 4K Infotainment screen at the Auto Shanghai 2021 event. The forthcoming Ford Evos will replace Fusion in North American markets and Mondeo in European markets. Ford Evos Concept was first demonstrated at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2011 and is now in its production-ready stage by the US-based auto manufacturer. The car has been developed under a joint venture with Chinese automobile firm Changan.

The SUV is expected to hit the markets in China in the second half of this year and will then be launched in other international market. Evos comes as a perfect blend of a Coupe and SUV and is being touted as the successor of Ford Fusion/Mondeo. The car will be manufactured at the Joint venture’s facility in China and has been developed by Changan’s team primarily.

Ford EVOS Electric Crossover at Auto Shanghai 2021

The front face design of Evos is implicative of another China oriented model Equator which was recently launched. The vehicle sports a low-set bonnet along with ultra-slim LED headlamps that are connected to each other by a slim LED strip.

The rear of the vehicle is embedded with C-shaped LED taillights integrated into a full-width LED light strip. Industry observers also cite that the vehicle may also be made available in an electric powertrain. Other salient features of the vehicle include a two-tone paint design, black roof and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, many reports suggest.

The light strip stretches into daytime driving lights and the headlight clusters blend in with a blacked-out, octagonal-shaped radiator grille. The vehicle on the sides offers pop-out doorknobs and a coupe-like silhouette resembling Mach-E by Mustang.

The Evos Electric also sports a sleek window panel and sharp crease lines in the upper body on the sides.

