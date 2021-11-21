Ford F-100 Eluminator Electric Concept with Mach-E Power Unveiled - Details Here

Following its debut at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) earlier this month, Ford unveiled its one-off electric reworking of its much-revered 1978 Ford F100 pick-up truck at the Los Angeles motor show. The new EV concept called the F-100 Eluminator uses the electric crate motor that underpins the retro version of the upcoming F-150 Lightning EV.

The concept features an all-wheel-drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, which is capable of producing 480 bhp and 634lb ft of torque. Battery and range details have not been divulged yet.

The F-100 Eluminator was engineered by Ford’s Performance division and it sits on a custom chassis created by the renowned Roadster Shop in collaboration with MLe Racecars. The association had previously helped them produce the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 EV dragster. The car showcased here wears an Avalanche Gray body colour, while the lettering and detailing get a custom Cerakote Copper finish.

The interiors sport a billet aluminum finish and bucket seats with avocado-tanned leather upholstery. The new dashboard is a simple widescreen and a huge infotainment screen borrowed from the Mach-E. A rotary dial gearshift sits in the new center console, whereas the charging port is placed behind a panel on the driver’s side front fender. The EV pickup rides on custom Forgeline 19-inch Michelin Latitude Sport, three-piece billet aluminum wheels for a classic look.

The concept has been built to showcase the American auto giant’s Eluminator electric ‘crate motors’ and is targeted at custom car builders. Customers can now order the motor from the factory. Borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E GT, a single E-crate motor makes 281 hp (210 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque.

As per Autocar, this unit is available for $3,900 (approx. Rs 2.90 lakh). The package also includes a low-voltage harness (connector), a high-voltage motor to traction inverter harness, and a vent tube assembly as well.

In an attempt to showcase the brand’s vision of high-performance EV’s, a Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept along with a host of other modified Fords were also unveiled at the auto show by the company.

