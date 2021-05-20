Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pick-up Unveiled Globally, Here's Everythinag You Need to Know About the Car

The most popular vehicle in the United States, the Ford F-150 has gone electric. The American automaker unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of its popular pickup truck via a live-streamed event from Ford World Headquarters on Wednesday. The launch is a major milestone for the Blue Oval's push toward electrification and the EV variant of one its most popular pickup truck is scheduled to hit US dealerships in 2022.

Given the minuscule EV sales (less than 2 percent) that make up new-vehicle sales in the U.S, an electric F-150 could represent a major opening in the segment and will give rivals Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV, run for their money.

The US-based auto giant promises that the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will not only be affordable but also packed with connected technology. With competitive USD 39,974 price tag (approx. less than Rs 30 lakh) for the starting price, the electric pickup truck is sure to improve the share and expand their footprint. The F-150 Lightning’s base model has a range of 230 miles (370 km) and starts at USD 39,974, while the extended-range version starts in the mid-50,000 (USD) and can go about 300 miles (482 km) on a single march.

Other than trading its namesake’s huge V8 for an all-electric powertrain, the F-150 Lightning carries the signature styling of the Ford F-Series. However, but being an EV, it features a host of distinctive design elements. The EV pick-up variant gets full LED lighting and is capable of accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill position in just 4.4 seconds. It will come with dual electric motors, one on each axle, which can achieve 563 bhp and a staggering 1,050 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful F-150 available. A 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display are featured inside, and the higher trims will have a 15.5-inch vertical screen with Ford’s SYNC 4A infotainment system.

The Lithium-Ion battery pack is estimated in a range between 115 and 150 kWh and the company claims that with its superfast DC charger for the F-150 Lightning can replenish around 87 kms of charge in just 10 minutes, charging the battery from 15 to 80% in just under 41 minutes.

Another important characteristic is its towing capacity. The standard range F-150 Lightningmaxes out at 3,493 kg (7,700 pounds), while the extended range Lightning can tow up to 4,536 kg (10,000 pounds).

Among other unique feature is the extra boot space under the hood. Thanks to the missing internal combustion engine, it opens up around 400 litres of space for luggage, besides other conventional storage areas around the vehicle.

The F-150 Lightning will be available in one-body style, four-door five-passenger SuperCrew with a 5.5-footbed. The truck will be available in four variants -base, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum -and the sale will begin in the United States in the spring of next year.

