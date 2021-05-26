Ford F-150 Lightning Receives Over 44,000 Bookings in Just 48 Hours

American automaker, Ford, unveiled its most popular pick-up’s electric iteration in the form of the F-150 Lightning last week in the United States. The announcement created quite a buzz in the automobile circles. The EV avatar of the F-150 is scheduled to hit US dealerships in 2022 and its bookings, which opened on May 20, received an overwhelming response. The bookings soared above 44,000 within 48 hours.

The news was confirmed by none other than Ford’s CEO Jim Farley who shared iton social media. In a tweet, Farley wrote that the all-new electric pickup truck has received “more than 44,500 bookings,” within 48 hours and the numbers are only going up.

The F-150 Lightning will be available in one-body style, four-door five-passenger SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot bed. The truck will be available in four variants – base, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum and comes in two battery packs - a standard range and an extended range. It is mated with two electric motors, the former generates 426bhp, 1,051Nm while the latter makes 563bhp, 1,051Nm. The vehicle can be charged from 15-80 percent in just 41 minutes, using a 150kW DC fast-charger.

The standard variant claims to have a range of 370 km (230 miles) and starts at USD 39,974 (approx. Rs. 29.1 lakh), while the extended range version starts in the mid-50,000 (USD) and can go about 482 km (300 miles) on a full charge. Moreover, the insides of the new EV carries the signature styling of the Ford F-Series but also features a host of distinctive design elements. It now comes equipped with a fully digital cockpit that has a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display, advanced driver assistance features among others. Whereas, the higher trims will feature a 15.5-inch vertical screen with Ford’s SYNC 4A infotainment system.

