Ford Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Variants Updated in India: Here are All the Details

There is good news for all the Ford lovers as the company has updated the variants of Figo, Aspire and Freestyle for 2021. While Ford has updated the variants, the engine options have been kept the same. The Figo is now available in five variants including three petrol and 2 diesel versions and 2 powertrain options. The three petrol variants of the model are namely Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu, whereas the diesel version comes in Titanium and Titanium Blue trims only. However, the powertrain remains the same for the Figo.

Talking about Aspire, both the petrol and diesel versions of the model arebeing offered in two trims i.e. Titanium and Titanium+. The 1.2-litre petrol makes 95hp and 119Nm and the 1.5-diesel makes 99hp and 215Nm.

The Freestyle is being offered in three trim levels for both petrol and diesel powertrains. The variants include Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. The engine options provided include a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95 BHP at 6,500 rpm and 119 Nm at 4,250 rpm as well as a 1.5-litre, 4-pot diesel that puts out 99 BHP at 3,750 rpm and 215 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Also, both the engines of the variant are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Ford has sold over 4,100 units in January 2021 against a mere 1,662 units in December 2020 indicating a strong bounce back with a growth of over 149 percent on a monthly basis. However, on a yearly basis i.e. when compared to January 2020, the company witnessed a slight decline of around 15 percent managing to sell 4,881 units.

Coming to the product-wise sales description, the EcoSport was sold 2,266 times in January 2021 against only 934 times in the previous month. The Figo also managed to sell 82 units in January against only a single unit in December. The company sold 293 units of Aspire in January compared to 110 units in December.