Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire BS-VI Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 5.39 Lakh

After launching the 2020 Ford EcoSport with nearly unchanged prices, Ford introduced the 2020 Figo, Freestyle and Aspire at attractive price points. Fully-equipped with Bharat Stage VI emission norms, the 2020 lineup delivers on Ford’s promise to ensure the power of choice to customers by continuing both petrol and diesel engines across all variants and models. The 2020 Ford Figo is available at a starting price of Rs 5,39,000 while India’s first compact utility vehicle 2020 Ford Freestyle has been introduced at Rs 5,89,000 for the base variant.

The 2020 Ford Aspire will now be sold at a price tag starting from Rs 5,99,000 with the top Titanium+ variant revised to Rs 7,44,000 from Rs 7,82,400 for petrol and Rs 8,34,000 from Rs 8,62,400 for diesel. The Ford Aspire lineup also includes a diesel entry variant especially created for fleet owners, priced at Rs 7,07,000. The 2020 Ford Freestyle Titanium+ will also see a revision in prices to Rs 7,29,000 from Rs 7,56,400 for petrol and Rs 8,19,000 from Rs 8,36,900 for diesel.



“We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable – both at the point of sale and service,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Thanks to increased localization and alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly”.

Strengthening their value for money credentials, the 2020 Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire lineup will offer standard 3-year or 100,000 KM factory warranty. The 3-year standard warranty further compliments all Ford cars’ benchmark ownership costs and longer service intervals of 10,000 KM, compared to 5,000 KM for most other competing models.

Apart from segment-best ownership costs and attractive purchase price, all three models will offer Ford’s globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM at no additional cost. In line with the company’s commitment to delivering 100 per cent connectivity, FordPassTM will be available as a standard feature across all BSVI compliant Ford cars.

All variants of 2020 Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and Ford Aspire will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application. Ford owners will be able to perform several vehicle operations, like locking or unlocking a vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely, via the FordPassTM app. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPassTM app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button.