Ford Figo With Automatic Transmission Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 7.75 Lakh

Ford India today introduced two automatic variants of its flagship hatchback Figo. Available in Titanium and Titanium+ trims at an introductory price of Rs 7.75 Lakh & Rs 8.20 Lakh respectively, the new Figo AT offers segment-best six-speed, torque converter automatic transmission that is paired to Bharat Stage 6 compliant three-cylinder 1.2L petrol engine.

The new variants continue to deliver 96PS of power and 119 Nm of peak torque. It gets new Sport Mode and SelectShift® features on the six-speed automatic transmission. In Sport Mode, the transmission will select the optimum gear with shifts happening faster for more responsive driving delivering the best performance. While the SelectShift® feature will enable the driver to change gears manually using a toggle switch on the gearshift lever.

“Ford is committed to serving customers in India and is proud to introduce the world-class automatic technology for customers in the mass-market segment,” said Vinay Raina, executive director for Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With a proven legacy of outstanding performance, unmatched safety, superior technology and segment-best connectivity, we are confident that new Figo AT will be an automatic choice for several new buyers who don’t believe in look-alike automatics like AMT.”

Delivering more choice and enhanced value, Figo AT offers several industry-best features i.e.:

— Rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVM for greater convenience

— 7” capacitive touchscreen infotainment system for superior connectivity

— Side & curtain airbags, standard dual front airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist among other features.

Available in 5 colours of Diamond White, Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey and White Gold, the new Ford Figo will also be the only automatic hatchback to offer a globally renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM at no additional cost. Ford Figo AT owners will perform several vehicle operations — like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking a vehicle–remotely, via the FordPassTM app.

The Ford Figo comes with a 3-year or 100,000 KM standard warranty, longer service intervals of 10,000 KM, compared to 5,000 KM for most other competing models.

Ford claims that Figo owners spend as low as Rs 1,313 for scheduled service in the first year while the 100,000-KM or 10-year service is surprisingly affordable at just Rs 4,097.

The company is accepting bookings for new Figo AT via a dedicated online portal, www.booking.india.ford.com. The online booking portal allows buyers to select, book and avail of doorstep delivery of their new Figo AT, from the comfort of their homes. Customers booking their Ford cars online will get real-time assistance from a booking partner, available six days a week from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

