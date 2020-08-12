Ford Freestyle Gets New Top-Spec Flair Variant, Prices Start at Rs 7.69 Lakh in India

Ford India has expanded its Freestyle model lineup with the edition of a new, top-of-the-line variant, Freestyle Flair. Price for the variant starts at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol variant and goes up to Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel variant.

“Ford Freestyle has been a benchmark compact utility vehicle, thanks to its affable design, value-for-money credentials and outstanding fun-to-drive capabilities,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “The trendy new Freestyle Flair takes it a notch up & promises to give UV intenders a cool looking vehicle to drive home during the upcoming festive season.”

The new Freestyle Flair comes with sporty red & black theme across exteriors and interiors.

The doors of the new top-of-the-line variant features a specially designed prominent Flair badge, housed in all-around black and red graphics. The aggressive black and red theme will continue across the exterior surfaces, including – a black-painted roof with red roof rails, black & red ORVMs, all-new black alloys and a black skid plates with red-painted insets on the front bumper.

Interiors of the Freestyle Flair sport an all-new black& grey upholstery that’s inviting and add to a sense of space inside the cabin, without taking away from its action-oriented character. The red and black theme continues in the cabin with contrasting red accents on black door handles. The seats too will feature the smart Flair badge.

Offering greater power of choice, the Freestyle Flair will be available with Bharat Stage VI compliant petrol and diesel engines which are capability leaders in their segment.

The small, light and fuel-efficient three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine on the Freestyle generates best-in-class 96 PS of peak power, 120 Nm of torque, while Ford’s renowned 1.5-litre TDCi engine delivers 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The Freestyle Flair offers a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and more.

Featuring enhanced connectivity, Freestyle Flair also offers Ford’s globally-renowned mobility solution FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, owners will be able to perform several vehicle operations – such as check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty in real-time via the FordPass app.

In terms of safety, the car also gets a first-in-class intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with Electronic Stability Control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations. It will offer six airbags for all-around protection of driver and occupants.

Ford is also introducing a one-of-its-kind partnership with JioSaavn. All customers who’ll book any variant of the Ford Freestyle before February 2021 will get a one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. The music streaming app will also host exclusive Ford Freestyle playlists, featuring songs for every mood and journey. Freestyle Flair will be available in three colours -- White Gold, Diamond White and Smoke Grey.