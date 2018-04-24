English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Freestyle Launching in India on April 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
The Ford Freestyle could be an endgame for cars with no proper segment classification like the Honda W-RV, Volkswagen Polo Cross and Toyota Etios Cross
Ford Freestyle CUV. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ford is all set to launch its new CUV Freestyle in India on June 26 and the car has already created a lot buzz in the market since it was unveiled. Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the Ford Freestyle could be an endgame for cars with no proper segment classification like the Honda W-RV, Volkswagen Polo Cross and Toyota Etios Cross as the car not only offers more features than its competition but also the power output is best in the segment. We got the chance to drive the new Ford Freestyle in Rajasthan’s famous Sambhar Salt Lake Flats and here is our first drive review.
Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
The front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives the car a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.
The car comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.
Ford Freestyle playing at Sambhar Salt Lake Flats. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The ford freestyle definitely outshines its rival in every perspective but the main question still remains, the price of the new Freestyle? If Ford prices new Freestyle below Rs 6 lakh it will definitely dominate the market as the currently India doesn’t have any crossover or CUV that offers such features and engine power. This car is something that you should definitely wait for, if you are looking to buy a value for money car that’s actually worth it.
