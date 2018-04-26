Ford Freestyle Live Launch: Price, Mileage, Variants and More

Ace rally driver @Gillracing tested the new @FordIndia #Freestyle CUV and came out impressed with it's handling and performance. pic.twitter.com/WGVYoHsuCS— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) April 26, 2018
.@FordIndia continues changing it's image in terms of low ownership cost with the #Freestyle pic.twitter.com/sybutETd2s— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) April 26, 2018
A big shift to Utility Vehicles by Indian buyers hence new Compact Utility Vehicle Segment by @FordIndia for #Freestyle pic.twitter.com/dWRrwasmz0— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) April 26, 2018
The ford freestyle definitely outshines its rival in every perspective but the main question still remains, the price of the new Freestyle? If Ford prices new Freestyle below Rs 6 lakh it will definitely dominate the market as the currently India doesn’t have any crossover or CUV that offers such features and engine power.
We got the chance to drive the new Ford Freestyle in Rajasthan’s famous Sambhar Salt Lake Flats and here is our first drive review.
Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
