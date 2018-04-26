Ford Freestyle Live Launch: Price, Mileage, Variants and More

Ford is all set to launch its new compact utility vehicle Freestyle in India today and India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new CUV will be launched. Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat for consumers in India and all around the world, including parts of Europe and Africa. Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the Ford Freestyle could be an endgame for cars with no proper segment classification like the Honda W-RV, Volkswagen Polo Cross and Toyota Etios Cross if the company priced at under Rs 6 lakh. Ford Freestyle not only offers more features than its competition but also the power output is best in the segment. Here is the live streaming of the Ford Freestyle launch event:-





Apr 26, 2018 1:25 pm (IST) Variant Wise pricing of the new Ford Freestyle CUV

Apr 26, 2018 1:11 pm (IST) A big shift to Utility Vehicles by Indian buyers hence new Compact Utility Vehicle Segment by @FordIndia for #Freestyle pic.twitter.com/dWRrwasmz0 — Cars18 (@News_Cars18) April 26, 2018

Apr 26, 2018 1:10 pm (IST) The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.

Apr 26, 2018 1:09 pm (IST) In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags.

Apr 26, 2018 1:08 pm (IST) SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

Apr 26, 2018 1:07 pm (IST) Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands.

Apr 26, 2018 1:06 pm (IST) Ford Freestyle Interiors.

Apr 26, 2018 1:05 pm (IST) Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.

Apr 26, 2018 1:04 pm (IST) The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque.

Apr 26, 2018 1:03 pm (IST) The car comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque.

Apr 26, 2018 1:00 pm (IST) With things like a 190mm ground clearance and first in segment features like Active Rollover prevention and Hill Launch assist the Freestyle is a Car for people who want way more than just fuel economy from a car.

Apr 26, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) The ford freestyle definitely outshines its rival in every perspective but the main question still remains, the price of the new Freestyle? If Ford prices new Freestyle below Rs 6 lakh it will definitely dominate the market as the currently India doesn’t have any crossover or CUV that offers such features and engine power.

Apr 26, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion. The roof rails add that utility factor to the Freestyle and this SUV like vehicle is something that showcases the progressive approach of Ford as a company in India.