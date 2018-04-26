English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Freestyle to Launch in India Today - All You Need to Know
Here is all you need to know about the Ford Freestyle CUV that is launching in India today.
Ford Freestyle CUV. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ford is all set to launch its new compact utility vehicle Freestyle in India today and India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new CUV will be launched. Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat for consumers in India and all around the world, including parts of Europe and Africa. Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the Ford Freestyle could be an endgame for cars with no proper segment classification like the Honda W-RV, Volkswagen Polo Cross and Toyota Etios Cross if the company priced at under Rs 6 lakh. Ford Freestyle not only offers more features than its competition but also the power output is best in the segment. We got the chance to drive the new Ford Freestyle in Rajasthan’s famous Sambhar Salt Lake Flats and here is our first drive review.
Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
Based on design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs, the front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives Ford Freestyle a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion. The roof rails add that utility factor to the Freestyle and this SUV like vehicle is something that showcases the progressive approach of Ford as a company in India.
The car comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
