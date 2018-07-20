English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ford GT Production Extended For Two More Years

Instead of resorting to the inflated secondary market, the order books are now open for the 2019 GT, which will be the third out of four model years of the current Ford GT after Ford extended the production run to 2020.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 20, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ford GT Production Extended For Two More Years
2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Of course, as with the previous two models years, there isn't exactly a glut of them as there are only 250 build slots for the 2019 model year. Buyers will also have to jump through the same hoops as previously before Ford will agree to sell them one. On the plus side, those who have applied before and been turned down are not barred from re-applying. Those who haven't been approved previously are said to be welcome to update their applications and try again, along with new customers of course.

If you're not familiar with the application process, it involves answering survey questions and then showing your Ford connections and any Ford collection you may already have. And if you really, really want to secure one of the slots there's also the option to submit a publicly accessible 60-second video showing what Ford is referring to as "Your Style." When the first batch of GTs was offered for sale 6,506 prospective buyers with $450,000 to spend applied by trying to prove they would be the ultimate Ford ambassador. Needless to say, there were some real "must-see" videos among those applications.

Ford had recently agreed to an economic loss settlement of $299.1 million covering at least 6 million U.S. vehicles with potentially faulty Takata air bag inflators. On Tuesday, Ford had reached the one-millionth customer milestone in India after a presence of almost 20 years in the country, the millionth car was Ford Freestyle and was delivered to the customer by Ford India’s president and managing director, Anurag Mehrotra.

Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com) Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Unfortunately, despite such a limited production run, the company tasked with supplying the cars is behind on the overall build schedule. Multimatic required more time than expected to reach the point where it could produce the promised one car per day, and that meant only 138 of the 250 for the 2017 model year were built. Ford is still committed to an overall production run over the four model years of 1,000 units, so although delivery times are being delayed, all deliveries will be made, eventually.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

Recommended For You

Photogallery