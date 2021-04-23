Ford India Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 80,000 on Select Models From April, 2021

US-based automobile giant, Ford has hiked the prices of its entire portfolio of cars including Aspire, Ecosport, Endeavour, Figo and Freestyle. The revised rates are effective from April 2021, according to carwale.com . Down below, we have mentioned the new prices of the models by the company.

Ford Freestyle and Figo

The Freestyle and Figo models by Ford have witnessed a price hike of Rs 18,000 for all the trims. Both the models draw power from identical1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors.While the 1.2-litre engine variant kicks in a maximum power of 95bhp and a peak torque of 119Nm, the 1.5-litre version churns out a maximum power of 99 bhp and a peak torque of 215 Nm. Both the variants offer a five-speed manual transmission mechanism and Ford is not offering any automatic variant for the models.

Ford EcoSport

The popular compact SUV of Ford, EcoSport which recently witnessed the rollout of a new variant -EcoSport SE — will now be dearer for SUV lovers by Rs 20,000. The revised pricing is valid on all variants( Trend, Ambiente and Trend) except for the S, Titanium + and SE variants.The EcoSport petrol comes at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 8.19 lakh while compact SUV lovers will have to shell out Rs 8.89 lakh for the diesel variant.

Ford Aspire

The compact sedan Aspire that is retailed in two variants by the US-based company, Titanium + and Titanium, will now be available at additional pricing of Rs 3,000 for both the trims.

Ford Endeavour

The flagship SUV of Ford, Endeavour has received the highest price hike by the company. The Titanium+ 4×4 AT and the Sport 4×4 AT variants of the model now get dearer by Rs 80,000 while the Titanium+ 4×2 AT is now available at an additional price of Rs 70,000.

The bulky SUV features a 2.0-litre diesel motor that churns out a maximum power of 168 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm. The vehicle also offers a ten-speed automatic transmission mechanism which is standard for all versions. The pricing of the base Titanium variant however remains the same.

