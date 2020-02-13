Ford India Debuts FordPassTM Connectivity Solution Across the Entire Product Range

Ford has introduced its mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM for customers in India, providing 100 per cent of its vehicles to be built with connectivity. The FordPassTM makes Ford the only company in India to offer connectivity as a standard feature across all its models and variants. FordPassTM and its associated connected services will be offered to all Ford owners at no additional cost.

“Right from offering Bluetooth a decade ago to voice-enabled SYNC, Ford cars have introduced intuitive technologies that elevate customer experience,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “In line with our vision, we are now democratizing in-car technologies by offering the connected car solutions across the model range, free-of-cost.”

Starting with the recently introduced 2020 Ford EcoSport, all BSVI compliant Ford vehicles will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application.

The cloud-connected device will work on a 4G data connection, paid for by Ford for unlimited use for three-years from the date of purchase of their vehicle.

Ford owners with connected vehicles will be able to perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking a vehicle – remotely, via the FordPassTM app. The FordPassTM smartphone application has been categorized into four broad sections – Accounts, Move, Find & Guide – making it hassle-free for owners to perform diverse tasks through simple tabs.

Move

FordPassTM application will use the cloud-connected device in a Ford car to access and provide real-time vehicle information to its owners. This information exchange will enable Ford owners to stay connected, monitor and control their vehicle via the FordPassTM smartphone application.

Using the move section on the FordPass app, owners will be able to perform several critical tasks and access key vehicle statistics, including:

- Remotely start, stop, lock or unlock their vehicle*

- Check vehicle health

- Know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty

- Check the levels of oils*

- Monitor tyre pressure*

- Know the odometer reading

- Check availability of parts their costs

- Locate your vehicle via FordPassTM app

Ford owners will also have access to their vehicle’s service & maintenance history and will get timely service reminders through FordPassTM, allowing them to stay on top of their vehicle's maintenance needs even when they are away from the vehicle. The move section of the app will also enable users to access how-to-videos that acquaint them with the basics of using FordPassTM.

Find

FordPassTM helps customers to discover what's available around them and where they'd like to go. From showing nearby fuel stations, to points of interest & locating Ford dealers, the section will enable app users to find and get directions to their point of interest.

Guides

The guides section is a virtual help desk for Owners. To help them move more efficiently, the Guide section aids any FordPassTM user who needs help on the commute – regardless of location.

All FordPassTM users can quickly get one-on-one help from specially trained guides. From the Guides home screen on the app, users can choose to search a knowledge base of self-help articles, call or email a Ford Guide or call for roadside assistance.

Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPassTM app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button.

FordPassTM smartphone app is available for download on both Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS users respectively.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.