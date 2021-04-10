Ford India Expands Network in India, Inaugurates Two New Service and Sales Facility in Delhi-NCR

Ford India inaugurates two new fully integrated sales and service touchpoints for consumers in the Delhi-NCR region. Adiv Ford, led by Abhimanyu Deepak Agarwal, is located at B-1/A-11, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi. With over 5000 square feet of showroom area and 25000 square feet of the service area, the new 3S facility will deliver an unparalleled aftersales experience with its 10 mechanical and 14 body shop bays at the facility.

The second touchpoint in NCR, Shree Pawan Ford is located at D-247/2, Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Led by Sobit Garg, the facility is spread over 9108 square feet of showroom area and 55000 square feet of the service area with 10 mechanical bays and 10 body shop bays.

Both facilities have a fully integrated setup to support sales, service and spare needs. Customers can book their appointment by dialling Adiv Ford. With the opening of new dealerships, Ford now has a total of 28 sales and service touchpoints in Delhi NCR.

“Introduction of these new facilities demonstrates Ford’s commitment towards delivering a differentiated and seamless brand and ownership experience to customers in the National Capital Region,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

For vehicles coming for servicing to the facilities, the ‘Sub Assembly Levels for Repairs’ at the outlets will enable a substantial saving in the overall ownership costs by breaking up an auto part into sub-components.

