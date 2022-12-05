Ford India Fined by Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for False Advertising

False advertising can be really lethal and this was learnt by Ford India in a rather hard manner when the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Thrissur ordered it to pay approx Rs 3.10 lakh to the complainant in this regard. The American automaker had advertised that the diesel version of Ford Classic delivers a mileage in excess of 32 kmpl but the complainant, Soudhamini PP, could only achieve as much as 16 kmpl. Hence, she filed a complaint under Section 12 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act of 1986.

Mr. CT Sabu, President of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Thrissur, along with members Sreeja S and Ram Mohan R, stated that the claimed mileage by Ford was higher than 32 kmpl but the results of the expert commissioner’s tests were 19.60 kmpl. Hence, it awarded a compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh to Soudhamini PP for the financial losses she incurred. Furthermore, an additional Rs 1.50 lakh were also ordered to be paid to the women for the agony and hardship she faced alongside Rs 10,000 as her litigation costs.

Soudhamini PP had brought Ford Classic diesel in November 2014 from Kairali Ford dealership. She mentioned that the reason behind buying Ford Classic diesel was the enticement of 32 kmpl mileage but she felt severely cheated as the vehicle returned only 16 kmpl.

Soudhamini sent legal notices to Ford India through her counsel but they elicited no response and it was then she approached the consumer forum for a refund of the money paid to buy the car along with other costs and compensation.

Ford, on its part, contended that mileage always depends on different factors such as driving conditions, road type, traffic conditions etc. and it might vary from the claimed figure. Also, it said that the advertised mileage was reported by a third party. The consumer forum then decided to take the help of an expert commissioner in this regard.

In his report after rigorously probing the matter and testing the Ford Classic diesel, the commissioner stated that the approx mileage achieved during the test runs conducted in the presence of all the parties involved was 19.60 kmpl. He further noted that the official brochure and leaflets too claimed that the 2014 Ford Classic Titanium with the Duratorq Diesel returns a fuel efficiency of over 32 kmpl. However, these documents could not clearly specify the conditions under which they achieved this mileage figure and hence, the consumer forum rejected their contention while ruling in favour of Soudhamini PP.

