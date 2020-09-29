Ford India Launches Doorstep Delivery Service in India at no Additional Charge

Ford India has announced a doorstep service program for Ford vehicle owners. As part of this, Ford owners can get their vehicles serviced wherever they want – be it at home, or office, for example – at no extra cost, as per the company. This program has been introduced as a part of Ford’s Dial-A-Ford initiative where all sales and service-related queries are addressed through a helpline number.

Currently, the doorstep service has been launched in the following cities:

- (North) Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow

- (South) Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin and Trivandrum, Hyderabad

- (East) Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar

- (West) Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad

Ford customers residing in these cities can book the doorstep service by fixing an appointment with the nearest Ford dealership or through the Dial-A-Ford toll-free number.

Also Watch:

The Doorstep Service includes essential vehicle check-ups, part replacements such as filters, oil replacement and dry-washing among other activities covered under scheduled service. The customers are also going to have the flexibility to make online payments post the service. For concerns that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre.