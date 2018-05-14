Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced

Ford EcoSport S Interiors. (Image: Ford India)

Ford India has announced the expansion of the EcoSport model lineup with a new top-of-the-line EcoSport S and Signature Edition. The Titanium variant based limited edition Signature Edition with Sunroof has been launched for Rs 10.40 Lakh in the petrol version and Rs 10.99 Lakh for the diesel version. As for the EcoSport S with the 1.0L EcoBoost Engine, it is being launched at Rs 11.37 Lakh for the petrol and Rs 11.89 Lakh for the diesel version (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).The newly introduced top-of-the-line, EcoSport S variant, gets all-new smoked HID headlamps with dark inserts and a black treatment to the fog lamp bezel. The dark theme has been carried all through the exterior design with a blacked out grille, black painted roof & roof rails and 17-inch smoke alloys.The interiors of the EcoSport S feature orange accents on the seats as well as instrument panel, along with a new, bigger 4.2-inch digital information cluster along with the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. This new variant will offer Ford’s best-in-class in-car connectivity system SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen. It will also continue to maintain Ford’s lead in safety with six airbags for all-around protection of occupants.The EcoSport S will be paired to Ford’s globally renowned 1.0L EcoBoost engine, delivering class-leading 125 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of torque. The engine will offer a fuel economy of 18.1 Km/L and 12% lower CO2 emissions than conventional four-cylinder engines. It will be mated to an all-new six-speed manual transmission.EcoSport S with Sun-roof is also offered with Ford’s 1.5L TDCi diesel motor that delivers best-in-class 100 PS peak power and fuel economy of 23 Km/L. The new Signature Edition will come paired to the 1.5L three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and a fuel efficiency of 17 Km/L along with the trusted 1.5L TDCi diesel engine.Signature Edition’s exteriors feature a series of changes with grille with chrome surround and Diamond cut 17” alloys, black fog-lamp bezel along with all round graphics, rear spoiler and roof rails. Its interiors will have subtle use of blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel.The new Ford EcoSport is available with seven colour options – Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey.