Ford India Offers Discounts of Upto Rs 5 Lakh on Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour

Ford has brought back its mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ for consumers across India from December 4 to December 6, 2020. The company is offering deals and assured gifts worth up to Rs 5 lakhs, the Midnight Surprise will be valid on Ford’s entire product portfolio including Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour.

All customers booking any of the Ford cars during the three-day campaign will get a digital scratch card, entitling them for assured gifts. Some of the gifts on bookings made during Midnight Surprise include LED TVs, dish-washer, air purifier, microwave ovens, latest generation iPad, iPhone 11, branded bicycle, fitness smartwatches, gift cards up to Rs 25,000 to 3gm & 5gm gold coins and gold voucher of Rs 1 Lakh.

Apart from that, customers taking deliveries in December will also be eligible for a bumper prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

“We are happy to bring back Midnight Surprise and give customers a chance to get more with every Ford they buy,” said Vinay Raina, executive director – Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India.

Also Watch:

“Not letting the ongoing pandemic situation to dampen the spirit of owning a new Ford, we have prioritized safety and convenience with options of booking the vehicle through Dial-A-Ford via toll-free number 1800-419-3000 or the dedicated online booking portal, www.booking.india.ford.com during the campaign.”

During the period, Ford dealerships across the country will also remain open from 9 AM until Midnight, making it more convenient for customers to test drive and book a Ford.