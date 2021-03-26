Ford India Opens New Dealership in Goa, to have Sales, Service and Spare Support

Ford India has announced the opening of Kings Ford, its new fully-equipped sales, service and spare (3S) dealership in Goa. Led by Yogendrasinh. R. Jadeja, Kings Ford will be located at Survey No. 49/3A & 49/4, Castle Waddo, Off NH-17, Nagoa, Verna, South Goa.

The new Kings Ford facility has over 4340 square feet of showroom area and 25500 square feet of the service area with 11 mechanical bays and 08 body shop bays.

“Introduction of Kings Ford demonstrates our commitment to delivering a differentiated ownership and brand experience to the people of Goa,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

The new Kings Ford facility will showcase Ford’s entire portfolio, ranging from the entry-level hatchback and sedan Figo and Aspire to CUVs/SUVs Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour. For vehicles coming to Kings Ford for servicing, the ‘Sub Assembly Levels for Repairs’ at Kings Ford will enable a substantial saving in the overall ownership costs by breaking up an auto part into sub-components, says Ford India.

Kings Ford will also offer Dial-A-Ford – a recent initiative by Ford India that promises to deliver safe and hygiene standards of sales and service experience to customers without compromising on convenience. It will allow customers to connect with the Ford team and undertake booking, test drive or even doorstep delivery of the new vehicle. Regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the new roadmap.