Ford India Registers a Year-on-Year Decline of 31.4 Percent in August 2019

Ford Motor Company has reported a year-on-year decline of 31.4 per cent in August 2019 with a domestic sale of 5,517 models compared to the 8,042 models that were sold in the same month last year. Amidst an inevitable slowdown in the automotive sector in India, the American manufacturer is among a majority of the Indian manufacturers which have shown a negative trajectory in sales.

In terms of year-on-year comparison, India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki saw a dip of 36 per cent from 1,45,624 units last year to 39,173 models sold this year. However, the heaviest blow was to Tata Motors which reported a decline of 60 per cent in August 2019 with a sale of just 7,316 models as compared to the 18,420 models last year.

Compared to the performance last year, Skoda suffered the least dip with 12.5 per cent after it sold 1,164 models this year as compared to the 1,330 models sold in 2018. Followed by Korean manufacturer Hyundai which reported a loss of 17 per cent since last year a sale of 13,150 models this year as compared to the 45,801 models sold last year.

Honda continued its negative trajectory with a Y-o-Y decline of 51.3 per cent while Nissan and Fiat trailed closely with 54.5 per cent and 56.5 percent respectively. Renault dipped 13.1 per cent this year while Toyota suffered a loss of 24.3 per cent.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 per cent to 18,25,148 units from 22,45,223 units in July 2018, it added. In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed a decline in sales during the month.

