Ford India Reports Over 2-Fold Surge in December 2016 Sales Figures
Ford India had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015.
Ford India had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015.
Ford India today posted over two-fold increase in total sales at 23,470 units in December 2016, driven by overseas shipments.
The company had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015, Ford India said in a statement. Domestic sales, however, declined by 6.04 per cent to 5,566 units last month as against 5,924 units in the same period a year ago, it said.
Also read: 2016 Ford Mustang GT First Drive Review: A Muscle Car With Loads of Grip
Exports during the month surged over three-fold to 17,904 units as compared to 4,941 units in December 2015, it added. Combined domestic wholesales and exports in 2016 stood at 2,38,098 vehicles compared to 1,76,858 units in 2015.
"As we move in 2017, the industry does face some short-term headwinds given the uncertainty regarding the impact of demonetisation and GST, while the medium to long term outlook continues to be positive," said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.
Also read: Ford Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'
- Women's Nationals Played on Appalling Football Pitches Because Officials 'Can't Challenge Nature'
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress