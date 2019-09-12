Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ford India Reports Over 2-Fold Surge in December 2016 Sales Figures

Ford India had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015.

S C | Press Trust Of India

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Ford India
Ford India today posted over two-fold increase in total sales at 23,470 units in December 2016, driven by overseas shipments.

The company had sold 10,865 units in the same month of 2015, Ford India said in a statement. Domestic sales, however, declined by 6.04 per cent to 5,566 units last month as against 5,924 units in the same period a year ago, it said.

Also read: 2016 Ford Mustang GT First Drive Review: A Muscle Car With Loads of Grip

Exports during the month surged over three-fold to 17,904 units as compared to 4,941 units in December 2015, it added. Combined domestic wholesales and exports in 2016 stood at 2,38,098 vehicles compared to 1,76,858 units in 2015.

"As we move in 2017, the industry does face some short-term headwinds given the uncertainty regarding the impact of demonetisation and GST, while the medium to long term outlook continues to be positive," said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

Also read: Ford Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer

| Edited by: Abhilasha Singh
