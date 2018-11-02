English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford India Sales Increase by 42 Percent in October
Ford India's domestic sales jumped over two-fold at 9,044 units in October as against 4,218 units in the year-ago month.
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Ford India reported 42 percent increase in total sales at 21,346 units in October as compared to 15,033 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales jumped over two-fold at 9,044 units in October as against 4,218 units in the year-ago month, Ford India said in a statement. Exports during the month under review, grew by 13.74 percent to 12,302 units as compared to 10,815 units in the corresponding month last year, it said.
Commenting on the sales performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said: "The industry continues to face headwinds of low consumer sentiment, high fuel price and interest rate in the near term.
He further said the company has been focussing on its four strategic pillars of strong brand, right product, competitive cost and effective scale and it "has enabled us to grow faster than the industry. Recently, Ford and Baidu had launched a two-year project to test self-driving vehicles on Chinese roads, amid a global race by carmakers and internet firms to develop autonomous vehicle technology.
