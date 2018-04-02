English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford India Sales Reached 27,580 Vehicles in March
In the first quarter of 2018, the combined domestic wholesale and exports grew to 74,080 vehicles compared to 63,117 in the first quarter of 2017.
Ford Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in March recorded 27,580 vehicles from 24,832 vehicles in the same month last year.
The company’s domestic wholesales stood at 9,016 vehicles in March, up from 8,700 vehicles in the same month last year. Exports in the past month grew to 18,564 vehicles from 16,132 vehicles in March 2017.
In the first quarter of 2018, the combined domestic wholesale and exports grew to 74,080 vehicles compared to 63,117 in the first quarter of 2017.
“Listening to our customers and bringing what they want and value is core to whatever we do in India and is getting reflected in our continued sales growth,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Be it partnership with Mahindra or the upcoming launch of our compact utility vehicle - Ford Freestyle, we are committed to offering the best vehicles, technologies and services that fit the lifestyles of Indian consumers.”
In March, Mahindra and Ford signed five new memoranda of understanding (MoU), under which, both the companies will co-develop a mid-size sports utility vehicle, evaluate developing a compact SUV, electric vehicle and a suite of car solutions for consumers.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview
Also Watch
The company’s domestic wholesales stood at 9,016 vehicles in March, up from 8,700 vehicles in the same month last year. Exports in the past month grew to 18,564 vehicles from 16,132 vehicles in March 2017.
In the first quarter of 2018, the combined domestic wholesale and exports grew to 74,080 vehicles compared to 63,117 in the first quarter of 2017.
“Listening to our customers and bringing what they want and value is core to whatever we do in India and is getting reflected in our continued sales growth,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Be it partnership with Mahindra or the upcoming launch of our compact utility vehicle - Ford Freestyle, we are committed to offering the best vehicles, technologies and services that fit the lifestyles of Indian consumers.”
In March, Mahindra and Ford signed five new memoranda of understanding (MoU), under which, both the companies will co-develop a mid-size sports utility vehicle, evaluate developing a compact SUV, electric vehicle and a suite of car solutions for consumers.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- Kapil Sharma Turns 37: Sunil Grover Buries The Hatchet, Wishes His 'Brother' Health and Happiness
- Pressure Back on Real Madrid and Zidane With Juventus Hurdle
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat