Ford India Sales Reached 27,580 Vehicles in March

Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in March recorded 27,580 vehicles from 24,832 vehicles in the same month last year.The company’s domestic wholesales stood at 9,016 vehicles in March, up from 8,700 vehicles in the same month last year. Exports in the past month grew to 18,564 vehicles from 16,132 vehicles in March 2017.In the first quarter of 2018, the combined domestic wholesale and exports grew to 74,080 vehicles compared to 63,117 in the first quarter of 2017.“Listening to our customers and bringing what they want and value is core to whatever we do in India and is getting reflected in our continued sales growth,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “Be it partnership with Mahindra or the upcoming launch of our compact utility vehicle - Ford Freestyle, we are committed to offering the best vehicles, technologies and services that fit the lifestyles of Indian consumers.”In March, Mahindra and Ford signed five new memoranda of understanding (MoU), under which, both the companies will co-develop a mid-size sports utility vehicle, evaluate developing a compact SUV, electric vehicle and a suite of car solutions for consumers.