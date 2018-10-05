English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford India to Concentrate on Export Market for Stability in Demand
Ford India has a portfolio of five products ranging from small compact to SUVs, and are manufactured at its plants in Chennai and Sanand (Gujarat).
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Automobile maker Ford India would focus on exports to get stability in demand as the domestic market was marked by volatility, a company official said earlier. Around 60 percent of the Indian production is exported to 55 to 60 countries in the regions of Europe, Africa, Gulf and the ASEAN, said Shripad Bhat, Country Director (Government Affairs).
"The domestic market is so volatile and big players are there. So, it is our strategy to focus on the export market where the demand is more or less stable," Bhat told reporters here. With a current market share of 3.5 percent to four percent, Bhat said, "We are not expecting this to grow much in the current fiscal."
Ford India has a portfolio of five products ranging from small compact to SUVs, and are manufactured at its plants in Chennai and Sanand (Gujarat). With a total manufacturing capacity of four lakh units per annum between the two plants, the company's production volume was 2.5 lakh units in one-shift operation. On rupee depreciation, he said the company would gain from exports.
