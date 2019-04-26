English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Invests $500 Million in Electric Vehicle Startup Rivian
Ford Motor Company said that this strategic partnership with Rivian will enable them to develop electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.
The R1T, the all-electric pickup by Rivian, an American electric-car company. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ford Motor Company said it was investing $500 million in Rivian as part of a strategic partnership with the startup developing electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles. The tie-up will enable Ford to develop its own branded electric vehicle using Rivian's "flexible skateboard platform," according to a statement from the two companies.
"As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both," said Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive.
"At the same time, we believe Rivian can benefit from Ford's industrial expertise and resources."
Rivian, one of several startups following the model of Tesla on electric vehicles, has also received $700 million led by Amazon earlier this year.
Last year, the startup unveiled an electric pickup truck and an electric sport utility vehicle at an auto show in Los Angeles. The vehicles were set to be manufactured at the startup's plant in Illinois, with deliveries to customers expected to begin late in 2020.
Rivian will remain independent under its partnership with Ford, which will hold a minority stake, the companies said.
"This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," said Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.
"Ford has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, with (Ford executive chairman) Bill Ford being one of the industry's earliest advocates, and we are excited to use our technology to get more electric vehicles on the road."
The news comes with Tesla ramping up production of its electric cars, having unveiled plans to launch self-driving electric "robotaxis" by 2020. Several other startups in the US and elsewhere are planning to launch all-electric vehicles in the next few years.
"As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both," said Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive.
"At the same time, we believe Rivian can benefit from Ford's industrial expertise and resources."
Rivian, one of several startups following the model of Tesla on electric vehicles, has also received $700 million led by Amazon earlier this year.
Last year, the startup unveiled an electric pickup truck and an electric sport utility vehicle at an auto show in Los Angeles. The vehicles were set to be manufactured at the startup's plant in Illinois, with deliveries to customers expected to begin late in 2020.
Rivian will remain independent under its partnership with Ford, which will hold a minority stake, the companies said.
"This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," said Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.
"Ford has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, with (Ford executive chairman) Bill Ford being one of the industry's earliest advocates, and we are excited to use our technology to get more electric vehicles on the road."
The news comes with Tesla ramping up production of its electric cars, having unveiled plans to launch self-driving electric "robotaxis" by 2020. Several other startups in the US and elsewhere are planning to launch all-electric vehicles in the next few years.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results