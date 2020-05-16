AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ford is Reportedly Working on a Synthetic Paint That Will Protect Cars From Bird Droppings

Ford logo. (Photo: Reuters)

Ford logo. (Photo: Reuters)

In a bid to combat the threat posed by birds, the manufacturer also tests its coatings with artificial "poop," which is as close to the real thing as possible.

Share this:

Ford is conducting numerous laboratory experiments to ensure that the paint it uses on its automobiles can withstand all types of environmental threats. To this end, it exposes test panels to powerful ultraviolet light, and also to phosphoric acid mixed with detergent and synthetic pollen with the overall goal of simulating the full range of potential "attacks" faced by bodywork.

In a bid to combat the threat posed by birds, the manufacturer also tests its coatings with artificial "poop," which is as close to the real thing as possible. Ford has even developed several different kinds of poop solution to account for the varying levels of acidity and adhesiveness in droppings from different species and variation in birds' diets throughout the year.

With this research, Ford is hoping that it will one day be able to create a coating that is nearly indestructible. However, in the meantime, the best way to limit the damage caused by bird droppings is to regularly wash your vehicle with a sponge and lukewarm water.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading