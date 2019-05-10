English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Launches Aspire Blu Edition In India At Rs 7.51 Lakh
Available in the manual transmission of Titanium variant, the Aspire Blu is priced at INR 750,900 (Petrol 1.2L) & INR 830,900 (Diesel, 1.5L).
In tune with the upcoming Cricket World Cup, Ford India has launched the Special ‘Blu’ Edition of its compact-sedan Aspire. Available in the manual transmission of Titanium variant, the Aspire Blu is priced at INR 750,900 (Petrol 1.2L) & INR 830,900 (Diesel, 1.5L) and available in three complementary shades - White, Moondust Silver and Smoke.
“The Ford Aspire Blu Edition celebrates the spirit of style, power and performance,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India. “Thanks to the 5-year warranty on offer, the Ford Aspire Blu will deliver complete peace-of-mind to consumers, enabling them to enjoy the game as much as the car ownership experience.”
Powering the new Aspire Blu is a three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine that generates 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque while delivering a fuel efficiency of 20.4 kmpl.
The diesel variant comes with the trusted 1.5L TDCi engine delivering 98 hp and 215 Nm of torque alongside a fuel economy of 25.5 kmpl.
On the outside, the absolute black grille mesh is encased in a black front grille surround, along with a dual tone roof.
The fog lamps in the new Aspire are integrated into the front bumper and come with Blue accents. The Aspire Blu also features a Premium Black Finish Alloys and 15-inch tires.
The cabin of Ford Aspire Blu features blue themed interiors including a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The cabin also remains well-equipped with several convenience features including push-button start/stop, rear parking sensors, USB slots among many others.
The Aspire Blu comes with two front airbags as standard. Additionally, notable inclusions such as Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), helping drivers with better grip, while keeping the drive smooth will also be seen.
Other creature comforts include satellite navigation, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen & Bluetooth connectivity, rear-view camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and power windows.
The car can be bought with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty, which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty.
The Ford Aspire Blu is produced at Ford India’s Sanand Factory in Gujarat, for consumers in India and all around the world.
