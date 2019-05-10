Ford Launches Aspire Blu Edition In India At Rs 7.51 Lakh

In tune with the upcoming Cricket World Cup, Ford India has launched the Special ‘Blu’ Edition of its compact-sedan Aspire. Available in the manual transmission of Titanium variant, the Aspire Blu is priced at INR 750,900 (Petrol 1.2L) & INR 830,900 (Diesel, 1.5L) and available in three complementary shades - White, Moondust Silver and Smoke.“The Ford Aspire Blu Edition celebrates the spirit of style, power and performance,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India. “Thanks to the 5-year warranty on offer, the Ford Aspire Blu will deliver complete peace-of-mind to consumers, enabling them to enjoy the game as much as the car ownership experience.”Powering the new Aspire Blu is a three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine that generates 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque while delivering a fuel efficiency of 20.4 kmpl.The diesel variant comes with the trusted 1.5L TDCi engine delivering 98 hp and 215 Nm of torque alongside a fuel economy of 25.5 kmpl.On the outside, the absolute black grille mesh is encased in a black front grille surround, along with a dual tone roof.The fog lamps in the new Aspire are integrated into the front bumper and come with Blue accents. The Aspire Blu also features a Premium Black Finish Alloys and 15-inch tires.The cabin of Ford Aspire Blu features blue themed interiors including a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The cabin also remains well-equipped with several convenience features including push-button start/stop, rear parking sensors, USB slots among many others.The Aspire Blu comes with two front airbags as standard. Additionally, notable inclusions such as Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), helping drivers with better grip, while keeping the drive smooth will also be seen.Other creature comforts include satellite navigation, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen & Bluetooth connectivity, rear-view camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and power windows.The car can be bought with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty, which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty.The Ford Aspire Blu is produced at Ford India’s Sanand Factory in Gujarat, for consumers in India and all around the world.