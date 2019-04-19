Ford Mustang Crowned Best-Selling Sports Coupe in the World for 4th Straight Year

1964 Ford Mustang.

1968 "Bullitt" Ford Mustang. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

As Ford marked the Mustang’s 55th anniversary on the National Mustang Day, enthusiasts of the iconic Mustang will be delighted to hear that the Mustang has been crowned the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year. From countries like Australia to Peru, Mustang reigns as the best-selling sports coupe in the world for 2018, selling 113,066 cars, according to data from IHS Markit. Global sales data are based on IHS Markit 2018 total new vehicle registrations for all sports car segments. U.S. sales are based on 2018 industry reported sales. 2018 marks the fourth straight year of Mustang’s dominance as world’s best-selling sports coupe, but also as a best-selling sports car in the United States, where Ford sold 75,842 Mustangs last year.“We broke the mould when Ford launched the Mustang 55 years ago,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets. “Nothing says freedom, the wind in your hair and the joy of driving like Mustang; it’s an icon. The roar of its V8 on a spring day, there’s nothing better. No wonder it’s the most popular sports coupe in the world.”According to the worldwide Ford sales data, Mustang can be purchased in 146 markets in 2018. Just for reference, there are 193 total recognised countries in the world. More than 500,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been sold worldwide since 2015, with the pony picking up an additional half point of global share last year to capture 15.4 percent of the segment. This was fueled in part by the new Mustang Bullitt, which exceeded global sales forecasts by 25 percent.