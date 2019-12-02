Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 All-Electric SUV Sold Out in Less Than 10 Days After Launch

The Mustang Mach-E SUV is not only Ford's first all-electric car but also the first SUV to get the iconic 'Mustang' name.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 2, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 All-Electric SUV Sold Out in Less Than 10 Days After Launch
The First Edition Model of Ford's upcoming Mach-E EV is already sold out. (Image Source: AFP Relaxnews)

Less than 10 days after officially unveiling the 2021 Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV, the First Edition of the model is already sold out. On November 18, Ford opened up reservations for its very first production all-electric car, which also happens to be the very first SUV to don the iconic Mustang name, the Mustang Mach-E. By making a refundable $500 deposit, customers could ensure that they would be able to purchase a First Edition version of the model for $59,500 when it launches in 2020. On Wednesday, Ford confirmed to CNET's Roadshow that all those models have already sold out in the US.

Customers can no longer make reservations for the model, and it's already been removed from Ford's online configurator. The company did not disclose how many First Edition Mach-E's were available; in total, Ford previously stated that it was planning to produce only about 50,000 units worldwide within the first full year of production. Restricted battery suppliers have been cited as the limiting factor.

Those who are still interested in a Mach-E can still reserve other variants of the model, the most similar being the Premium version. Naturally, this variant will launch after the First Edition, which is expected to hit the streets in 2020. A GT version of the SUV is expected to launch in 2020.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
