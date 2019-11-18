Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Crossover Debuts With 482km of Range

The Ford Mustang cherishes one of the richest histories in American muscle car culture. The car features hundreds of variation which amount to over 10 million models sold. But, as the global automotive landscapes make an inevitable shift towards alternate cleaner powertrains, Ford has taken a leap to debut its Mustang-based electric SUV.

The Mustang Mach-E enters the Ford lineup as both the first production-bound electric Mustang and the first Mustang crossover. The company debuted the car with two lithium-ion battery pack options, standard and extended range. The standard range version is powered by a 75.7-kilowatt-hour, 288-cell pack that sends power to a giant motor at the rear wheel.

Meanwhile, the extended-range version features the 98.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack with 376 cells, sending power to both a motor at the front axle and rear. The most efficient variant of the car with the optional extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive powertrain is capable of delivering up to 482km of range on a single charge.

The all-wheel-drive variant, on the other hand, with the same extended-range batteries will return a range of 434km. Similarly, the standard range model with the smaller battery pack ad rear-wheel-drive can do 370 km on a single charge. In addition to the standard and extended range variants, Ford has also launched the Mach-E GT performance which gets the same extended range battery pack along with an all-drive layout. Its performance-oriented attire calls for a range of 402km.

On the inside, Ford has gone for an animal-free cabin that uses high-quality materials like synthetic. "Sensico" leather on the seats and steering wheel – a brand-new material for Ford. Also new are the Premium Black Onyx or Space Gray cloth on the dash and speakers, the latter of which looks ripped from an Amazon Alexa or Google Home unit. The dash, meanwhile, has a shape reminiscent of the first Mustang, which is a neat touch.

The dash features a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Ford's newest Sync infotainment system is also standard, as is Co-Pilot 360 2.0, Ford's latest active safety suite.

