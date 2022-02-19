Ford Mustang Mach-E Replaces Tesla Model 3 as Top Electric Vehicle in the US: Report

The Ford Mustang Mach-E secured the “Top Pick" spot on Consumer Reports’ EV list, replacing the Tesla Model 3.

According to Consumer Reports, a non-profit consumer research and advocacy organisation, which selects the year’s top models from hundreds of current models, Tesla has dominated the electric vehicle category, with the Model 3 holding the EV Top Pick title for the past two years.

But now the Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned honour-based on road-test score, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

“Not only is it a really fun vehicle to drive, it is sporty, but it is also extremely mature.

“When I say that it rides nice, it is very quiet. I mean it really feels well built," Jake Fisher, CR’s Senior Director of Automotive Testing said in a statement.

As per report, the Tesla Model 3 is still a great vehicle and is recommended, but the Mustang Mach-E is more practical and easier to live with.

Advertisement

“Both cars have large infotainment center screens, but the Mach-E’s is far easier to operate and doesn’t require multiple steps to activate routine features, such as using the defroster or adjusting the mirrors, as with the Tesla," Fisher added.

Nearly 6.5 million electric vehicles (EVs) — including fully electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars — were sold worldwide in 2021, up 109 per cent from 2020, with Tesla leading the global EV market with 14 per cent share, a new report showed on Monday.

The total global car market grew just 4 per cent in 2021 as it continued to struggle with Covid-19 restrictions and chip shortages, while EV sales represented 9 per cent of all passenger car sales last year, according to market research firm Canalys.

Also Watch:

The Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling electric car in Europe in 2021, but Volkswagen Group was the leading manufacturer of EVs, with several models from Audi, Skoda and VW selling well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.