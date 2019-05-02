Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ford Partners With Amazon to Allow Package Deliveries to Owners' Cars

Amazon last year started rolling out a program in the United States to deliver packages to its members' parked cars, as part of a drive to leave parcels where they cannot be easily stolen.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Ford Motor Co said on it partnered with Amazon.com Inc to allow members of the e-commerce company's loyalty club Prime to deliver packages to their cars when they are not at home. The world's largest online retailer last year started rolling out a program in the United States to deliver packages to its members' parked cars, as part of a drive to leave parcels where they cannot be easily stolen.

The 'Key by Amazon In-Car delivery' offering will be available for owners of select Ford 2017 and later model vehicles equipped with connectivity service, as well as for owners of Lincoln 2018 and later model cars, Ford said.

"It's a convenient, secure way to ensure your packages are delivered directly to you when you are out for the day, anticipating bad weather or wondering if your package is safe," the automaker said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
