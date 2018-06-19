Ford Pays Tribute to WW2 Pilots, Introduces Fighter Jet Inspired Eagle Squadron Mustang GT

2019 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Ford and world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. have developed the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT to pay tribute to American fighter pilots who served in the Royal Air Force during World War II. Gittin will pilot the one-off Eagle Squadron Mustang GT at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on July 12.Co-created by Ford Performance and Gittin’s RTR Vehicles, the camouflaged, fighter aircraft inspired Mustang GT fastback debuts at Goodwood before heading back to the U.S. for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Air Venture Gathering of Eagles in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which draws more than 1,000 aviation enthusiasts annually.The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT will be auctioned off to support the EAA Young Eagles charity July 26. The one-of-a-kind Eagle Squadron Mustang GT features a 700-horsepower 5.0-litre V8 with aFord Performance supercharger, RTR carbon fiber wide-body kit and Tactical Performance suspension package.“Supporting young pilots through the EAA Young Eagles charity auction reflects Ford’s aviation history, tracing back to the company’s early days and the Arsenal of Democracy during WWII,”said Darrell Behmer, Ford Mustang design chief. “The Eagle Squadron Mustang GT build with Vaughn and the Ford design team is a great way to honor our heroes and keep the spirit of aviation alive for the next generation of American pilots.”Powerful and menacing-looking, this one-of-a-kind beast takes its inspiration from World War II Royal Air Force Eagle squadrons that flew over the fields of Goodwood nearly 80 years ago.The three Eagle Squadrons included a diverse group of American volunteer pilots who risked their lives fighting in the skies over northern Europe, including the British coast and France priorto the U.S. entering the war.The car’s highest bidder also receives an all-inclusive package for two to attend the 2018 Ford Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit in August to take delivery of the car along with a plaqueautographed by Gittin and members of the Ford design team.