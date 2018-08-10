English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ford Planning to Introduce Mini SUV With Offroad Positioning and Imagery
Ford says the new model will share parts with the Focus and Escape.
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ford plans to introduce a small utility vehicle based on its compact Focus sedan, with more rugged off-road styling cues than the Escape, a top executive from said. The new model, which will share parts with the Focus and Escape, will feature "offroad positioning and imagery" and will carry a premium price, according to Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of product development and purchasing. Thai-Tang was speaking at an investor conference in New York.
The vehicle, as yet unnamed, is an all-new model with a design intended to recall Ford's classic mid-1960s Bronco offroader, according to a source familiar with the company's plans. The new compact could debut in 2019 as a 2020 model, said the source.
Thai-Tang cited the vehicle as an example of how the U.S. automaker is changing its product development process to use more flexible vehicle architectures, increase parts commonality and speed new products to market more quickly.
Ford unveiled a boxy Bronco concept at the 2004 Detroit auto show that never went into production. The U.S. automaker said last year it plans to launch a midsize Bronco, based on the upcoming Ford Ranger midsize pickup, for the 2020 model year.
Unlike the 2020 Bronco, which will use a trucklike body-on-frame architecture, the "baby Bronco" will be more carlike since it will share its underpinnings with the Focus and Escape. Ford has said it plans to phase out the Focus sedan and hatchback in North America because of declining demand for conventional passenger cars.
But it expects to introduce a wagon-like variant of the redesigned compact, called Focus Active, with modest crossover-like styling cues reminiscent of the Subaru Outback, the source said, adding that the Focus Active will share common parts with the small offroader.
Also Watch
The vehicle, as yet unnamed, is an all-new model with a design intended to recall Ford's classic mid-1960s Bronco offroader, according to a source familiar with the company's plans. The new compact could debut in 2019 as a 2020 model, said the source.
Thai-Tang cited the vehicle as an example of how the U.S. automaker is changing its product development process to use more flexible vehicle architectures, increase parts commonality and speed new products to market more quickly.
Ford unveiled a boxy Bronco concept at the 2004 Detroit auto show that never went into production. The U.S. automaker said last year it plans to launch a midsize Bronco, based on the upcoming Ford Ranger midsize pickup, for the 2020 model year.
Unlike the 2020 Bronco, which will use a trucklike body-on-frame architecture, the "baby Bronco" will be more carlike since it will share its underpinnings with the Focus and Escape. Ford has said it plans to phase out the Focus sedan and hatchback in North America because of declining demand for conventional passenger cars.
But it expects to introduce a wagon-like variant of the redesigned compact, called Focus Active, with modest crossover-like styling cues reminiscent of the Subaru Outback, the source said, adding that the Focus Active will share common parts with the small offroader.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action
- Risky Strategy Brings Fortnite to Galaxy Note 9 And Samsung Phones, While Other Android Users Wait
- Mandhana Shines Again as Western Storm Qualify for Finals Day
- All Dog Lovers in India, This is What You Should Know about Keeping Pets and Feeding Strays
- Mahindra XUV700 Flagship Premium SUV Showcased to Dealers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...